Mahi Gill campaigns for BJP's Vijay Sampla in Phagwara

Phagwara, February 10
Actress Mahi Gill on Thursday campaigned for BJP candidate Vijay Sampla from the Phagwara Assembly constituency. She, along with BJP women activists, held a road show that began from the Candidate Office in Hargobind Nagar and passed through Sarai Road, Cinema Road and Banga Road.
Later, Gill informed reporters that she had joined the BJP as she was impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personality. In response to a question, she said, “Though my business was doing well, I have also adopted for social service.”
She said, “The BJP has never formed a government on its own in the state. I urge people to vote for the party so that it gets a chance to perform better than the other parties.”
“I am on a two-day tour to Punjab. People here have raised a lot of issues which we will raise with the top leadership once the government is formed,” she said.
A large number of BJP women workers, including Bharti Sharma, Meena Parmar, Anju Khurana, Neetu Duggal, Silky Sampla, Seema Rana and Jyoti Sharma, were present on the occasion.
