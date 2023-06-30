Mahila Kisan Union criticises Centre over UCC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 29

Expressing concerns over the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Mahila Kisan Union (MKU), a member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, has condemned the hasty move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement this legislation in haste. She has demanded to reconsider this decision so that it should not cause any harm to the diverse religious and cultural fabric of the country.

The MKU president, Rajwinder Kaur Raju, said the Centre aims to establish a uniform law to control personal laws and matters, including marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption of all communities and religions. She said the principle of equality enshrined in the Constitution is laudable but regrettably, the approach to implementing this code on all communities lacks sensitivity and understanding of India’s rich cultural and religious diversity.

The union also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party for supporting the UCC, saying they have betrayed the communities and sections whom they represent.