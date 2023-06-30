Mahila Kisan Union criticises Centre over UCC

Jalandhar, June 29
Expressing concerns over the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Mahila Kisan Union (MKU), a member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, has condemned the hasty move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement this legislation in haste. She has demanded to reconsider this decision so that it should not cause any harm to the diverse religious and cultural fabric of the country.
The MKU president, Rajwinder Kaur Raju, said the Centre aims to establish a uniform law to control personal laws and matters, including marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption of all communities and religions. She said the principle of equality enshrined in the Constitution is laudable but regrettably, the approach to implementing this code on all communities lacks sensitivity and understanding of India’s rich cultural and religious diversity.
The union also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party for supporting the UCC, saying they have betrayed the communities and sections whom they represent.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat
Takes copter to Churachandpur | Cong fumes, BJP dubs visit ‘...
PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig
Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday
Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu
Attacks Oppn, says Cong has failed to launch Rahul despite t...