Mahila Kisan Union to boycott AAP, BJP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar May 2

The Mahila Kisan Union, a member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, has called for a complete boycott of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the byelection for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency, alleging both the parties have totally failed to safeguard the interests of farmers and labourers.

Both have failed to meet demands 'Even after accepting the written demands of farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet implemented them and not given any relief to about 750 dead farmers…even the AAP government has not fulfilled any major demand to date.' Rajwinder Kaur Raju, president, mahila Kisan Union

The union alleged that both the parties had cheated farmers at every step and did not implement their demands even after agreeing to them. So both the outfits should be taught a lesson by giving them a ‘vote ki chot’.

Announcing this after a meeting of the union here on Tuesday, Mahila Kisan Union president Rajwinder Kaur Raju said the whole world is well aware of the historic ‘kisan andolan’ against the farm laws. Even after accepting written demands of the farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet implemented them and not given any relief to about 750 dead farmers, due to which the entire farming community and farm labourers of the country was strongly opposing the BJP.

Taking a dig at the ruling party in the state, she said it was using the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh but it was far removed from the ideology of Shaheed-e-Azam. She said despite giving assurances in dozens of meetings with farmer organisations in the last one year, various ministers, including the Chief Minister, had not fulfilled any major demand till date.

She also alleged that neither the sale of narcotics had ended in Punjab nor the farmers’ suicides had stopped. Therefore, the farmer leader, declared that the Mahila Kisan Union would boycott AAP and BJP during this byelection.