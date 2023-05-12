Maintain meal taste register, says state food panel member

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 11

Member, Punjab State Food Commission, Vijay Dutt, today directed the school heads in Nawanshahr to maintain mid-day meal taste registers in their respective schools.

These registers would keep a record of the remarks/feedback of the person concerned irrespective of whether it was a teacher, member of the school management committee or parent about the quality of cooked food being served to the students.

Dutt visited the Anganwadi centres of Rail Majra and asked the District Programme Officer and the CDPO to ensure proper maintenance of the building housing the Anganwaris. He also directed the officials to clear the pendency of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana in the purview of Rail Majra Anganwaris. He suggested that the officials rope in NGOs or Samaritans for improving and renovating the Anganwari buildings.

During inspection of the Government Primary School, Langroya, and three Anganwaris being run in the school complex, he instructed the staff present to ensure quality diet for Anganwari kids and pregnant women. He also laid thrust on providing information to the expectant mothers regarding the amount of Rs 5,000 under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Rs 6,000 for the second girl child. Similarly, the beneficiaries of BPL families would also be made aware of the stipend of Rs 1,000 on delivery.

He ordered to display the complaint number of Punjab State Food Commission, 9876764545, for lodging any grievances under the National Food Safety Act besides installing complaint boxes.

Dutt also visited the Government Primary School, Government Smart High School and the Anganwari at Mahalon village. He took stock of the storage of grains, cleanliness and other facilities and asked the authorities to maintain proper hygiene at the mid-day meal kitchens.

Terming the health of mid-day meal workers equally important as that of students if not more, he asked the district education authorities to conduct a health check-up of the workers twice a year.