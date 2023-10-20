Bikram Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers' death case

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 19

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia today demanded that the Dhillon brothers’ case should be transferred to the CBI as key accused in the case, SHO Navdeep Singh, was still eluding police. Majithia said this while joining a candle march held to demand justice for the brothers and arrest of the accused SHO Navdeep Singh, even two months after the brothers’ death.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Jalandhar to demand justice for the Dhillon brothers, Manavjit and Jashanbir, holding a candle march at night by family and friends here today.

The candle march was held a day after the birthday of Manavjit Singh Dhillon, which fell on October 18.

Speaking on the occasion, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, “The people of Jalandhar are with the Dhillon family in their call for justice. It is unfortunate that courts did their duty, but what is the government doing? Both the lower court and High Court rejected the bail of SHO Navdeep Singh, giving hope for justice to people. Navdeep Singh has hired the best lawyers of the state. Ideally, Dhillon Sahib (the brothers’ father) should have received legal help. But Navdeep Singh reached HC with a top criminal lawyer, his bail was dismissed. But he still hasn’t been caught. Who is extending help to Navdeep? Former MLAs and CMs are being caught (arrested), then how does Navdeep Singh have so much power, that he eludes the police net?”

Majithia added, “Both the brothers’ birthdays recently passed. But did the CM feel their pain. Some claims have been made by the SHO about going to the spot. And Manavjit Singh’s body has still not been found. This can only come to the fore after Navdeep Singh’s interrogation. The case should be transferred to CBI.”

Notably, brothers Manvjit Singh Dhillon and Jashanbir Dhillon had jumped into the Beas river that was in spate from the Goindwal bridge, following alleged humiliation by the Jalandhar police on August 17.

Jashanbir’s body was recovered on September 2 after which an FIR was registered against SHO Navdeep Singh, lady constable Jagjit Kaur and ASI Balwir Kumar at Talwandi Chaudhrian police station in Kapurthala for abetment to suicide. The trio was booked under Sections 306, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

The Punjab Police had dismissed SHO Navdeep Singh of police station 1 from service on September 6.

The family has since been seeking the arrest of the SHO and the other two police personnel named in the case.

