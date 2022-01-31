Make election manifesto of parties a legal document: Punjab Lok Chetna Lehar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 30

A demand letter was on Sunday handed over to the Punjab’s Chief Elector Officer by Punjab Lok Chetna Lehar member environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and its convener Kahan Singh Pannu.

In the letter, an appeal was made that the election manifesto issued by different political parties should be made as legal documents. The demand letter was given to an officer of the Punjab’s Election Commission during a meeting in Chandigarh. On the occasion, the Election Commission Officer said he would send it to the Chief Election Commissioner of India and would ask him to consider the letter seriously.

Balbir Singh Seechewal said, “Punjab is the land of five rivers and nature had blessed it with unlimited and invaluable resources, but at present this land of five rivers is becoming valueless and poisonous. Now Punjab’s air, water and earth have been badly polluted.” He said, “In a democracy like India where political will could bring about massive constructive changes it was regrettable that political parties, in the name of social service, get into power but always keep mum on this key issue which is vital to sustain lives and health of the populace.

He said for the success of democracy the people must become aware of their rights. Seechewal said until people were granted basic rights, the electoral process would not fufill its true meaning.

Seechewal said every time issues like environment, education, health, employment and pathetic condition of farmers were not taken in the election manifestos, and even if present, they were not being solved after the formation of the government.

Punjab Lok Chetna Lehar convener Kahan Singh Pannu said till now successive governments had failed to provide the basic fundamental right to living standard. The political parties have been making false promises. Now during the election, it’s a common thing to lure helpless and ignorant people with money, liquor and with false promises.

On the occasion, he made an appeal to officials of the Election Commission to stop false promises of the political parties and to make the election manifesto of the political parties a legal document so that the people could vote without any fear for their right to adequate living.

