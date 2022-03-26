Make Phagwara a district, demands AAP leader Mann

Phagwara, March 25
Former Punjab minister and Aam Aadmi party leader Joginder Singh Mann on Thursday met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and sought district status for Phagwara.
In a written communique handed over to the Chief Minister, Mann apprised the Chief Minister that Phagwara is a historic town of the state with immense social and political significance. He said the wise and able citizens of Phagwara have played a key role in social, economic and political progress of the state. Mann said that depriving the Phagwara residents of district status is a sheer injustice with them.
Mann said it will a big help to the people in getting their routine works done without any wastage of their time, money and energy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener
Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time a...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...