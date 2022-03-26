Make Phagwara a district, demands AAP leader Mann

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 25

Former Punjab minister and Aam Aadmi party leader Joginder Singh Mann on Thursday met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and sought district status for Phagwara.

In a written communique handed over to the Chief Minister, Mann apprised the Chief Minister that Phagwara is a historic town of the state with immense social and political significance. He said the wise and able citizens of Phagwara have played a key role in social, economic and political progress of the state. Mann said that depriving the Phagwara residents of district status is a sheer injustice with them.

Mann said it will a big help to the people in getting their routine works done without any wastage of their time, money and energy.