 Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Say incurring huge losses due to red rot disease to crop | Accuse govt of being indifferent to their miseries

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

On the warpath Farmers park their sugarcane-loaded tracter-trailers along the Jalandhar-Jammu National Highway near Mukerian to protest against the state government. Tribune photo



Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Mukerian (Hoshiarpur), December 1

Under the banner of the Joint Sugarcane Struggle Committee, various farmer organisations of Doaba and Majha on Friday staged a protest in front of a sugar mill in Mukerian against the Punjab Government.

Won’t budge until demands met

Protesting farmers said the increase in the price of sugarcane by Rs 11 per quintal was a cruel joke on them. They demanded the price of sugarcane be increased to Rs 450 per quintal. They made it clear to the government that the protest will continue until their demands were met.

Raising slogans against the state government, protesters demanded the sugar mill be made functional immediately and the prices of sugarcane hiked substantially. Farmers blocked the Jalandhar-Jammu National Highway by parking trolleys full of sugarcane.

Protesters hold a sit-in outside the sugar mill. Tribune photo

In the morning, farmers reached outside the mill with more than 150 trolleys full of sugarcane. Addressing the gathering, farmer leaders Satnam Singh Bagadian, Gurpratap Singh, Sonu Aulakh, Surjit Singh Billa and others said the AAP government had been continuously breaking its promises to the farmers.

They said 238 variety of sugarcane is sown in Punjab. This year farmers have incurred huge losses due to the red rot disease in this variety of sugarcane. The government had said compensation would be given to the farmers. But now the government was retracting. Earlier, the mills used to run in November, but even at the beginning of December this year, the Punjab Government has not yet issued a notification to run sugar mills in Punjab, they added.

Even if the notice is issued now, it may take five to six days to start the mills due to which farmers will suffer further losses as they will not be able to sow wheat on time.

They said the total cost of production of sugarcane which was accepted by the government in the recent meeting with farmers was Rs 470 per quintal. Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party used to say that if we assumed power, the price they would give Rs 50 per quintal above the cost, but now they were running away from it. They said the AAP government was formed with the support of farmer, and labourers but instead of finding a solution to the problems and demands of the farmers, it was making false statements against them and forcing them to protest.

They said the increase in the price of sugarcane by Rs 11 per quintal was a cruel joke on them, which will not be accepted at any cost. The protesters demanded from the government that the price of sugarcane should be increased to Rs 450 per quintal. They warned that the protest will continue until their demands were met.

The meeting of farmers with Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and SSP Surendra Lamba, who had reached the spot, remained inconclusive. The protest was continuing till the time of writing the news.

Farmer leaders Gurnam Singh Jahanpur, Saurav Manhas Billa, Sukhpal Singh Daffar, Amarjeet Singh, Sham Singh Shama, Avtar Singh Bobby, Kamalpreet Singh Aunty Harsulindra Singh, Parminder Singh Khalsa, Gurpreet Singh, Malkit Singh, Raju Aulakh, Manjeet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Raju, Sukha Musahibpur, Jangbir Singh, Harjeet Singh, Babbi Ghasitpur, Amarjeet Singh and a large number of other farmers were present on the occasion.

#Doaba #Hoshiarpur #Majha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

2
Punjab

Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'

3
India

'Absolutely inhumane and unconscionable': Indian student beaten, forced into labour for months in US

4
Punjab

Court summons Bikram Majithia's MLA wife Ganieve Majithia

5
Himachal

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as GOC-in-C, Army Training Command

6
India

48 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat; students, staff evacuated

7
Sports

No electricity at stadium in Raipur hosting India vs Australia T20 today; bill of Rs 3.16 crore not paid

8
India

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

9
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's heartfelt applause: 'My little brother Bobby shakes the world' in 'Animal'

10
Sports

Mitchell Marsh breaks his silence over 'controversial' act of resting feet on World Cup trophy

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

US senators ask Biden to impose China travel ban after respiratory illness cases

US senators ask Biden to impose China travel ban after respiratory illness cases

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...

Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura

Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura

Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties


Cities

View All

Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Amritsar: Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Two nabbed with 210-gm heroin

Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab visit today, farm unions not on same page over blockades

Another recovery agent robbed of Rs 1.25 lakh

Protest over contaminated water supply, choked sewer

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in dock for flooding of High Court premises

High Court: Human nature’s rebellion against graft sparks hope

Military Literature Festival: Spreading awareness on national security

1,260 vehicles scrapped at Chandigarh's Industrial Area centre in 7 months

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Principal Secy pulled up over poor state of roads

Atishi writes to Centre flagging 'irregularities' in 12 DU colleges

'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign begins

Ahead of MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Chess player Mallika Handa selected for deaf Olympics, but her struggle continues

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

2 student factions of Punjabi varsity again at loggerheads

Patiala: 2 student factions of Punjabi University again at loggerheads

Prisoners to run fuel station in Patiala

Samana to get new bus terminus soon

Three nabbed for theft, over 1kg gold, 1kg silver recovered

PSMSU protest enters 25th day