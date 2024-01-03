Malwa, Hemkund Express trains to stop at Phagwara

Phagwara: The Railway Board has sanctioned the stoppage of 12919/12920 Malwa Express and 14609/14610 Hemkund Express train at Phagwara railway station. This was stated by Union Minister of State Som Parkash while talking to mediapersons here tonight.
He said now Hemkund Express train will also have a brief halt at Tanda railway station and Shalimar Express train will stop at Dasuya railway station. Union Minister said that Jhelam Express train, Sialdeh Express, Jaipur Express, Varanasi Express train will also have a brief halt at Dasuya railway station from next week.
