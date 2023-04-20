Man abducts 16-yr-old girl

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a woman Sheela, a resident of Kishanpur village, the Sadar police have registered a case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC against a migrant from UP, Deepak, on the charge of abducting her 16-year-old minor daughter on the pretext of marrying her. No arrest has been made so far. OC

Youth booked for raping girl

Phagwara: The Sadar police have registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC against a village youth on the charge of repeatedly raping a girl from village Chackhakim on the pretext of marrying her. The accused was identified as Harpreet alias Happy, a resident of village Zandiala Manzki. No arrest has been made so far. OC

Two POs land in police net

Phagwara: The Satnampura police have arrested two proclaimed offenders, identified as Pardeep Kumar and Shivam, both residents of Hadiabad. The two were declared POs by a court in a case registered against them in 2018. OC

One nabbed for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a woman for selling illicit country-made liquor. The police said nine bottles of hooch were recovered from her. A case under Sections 6, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the woman. OC

Woman among 2 POs arrested

Nakodar: The Mehatpur police on Wednesday arrested a woman proclaimed offender (PO) who was wanted in a case of drug peddling. The police said the accused had been identified as Darshana of Bath Kalan village. In another case the Lohian Khas police arrested PO Jaswinder Singh of Toti village in Kapurthala. He was also wanted in a case of drug peddling. OC

History-sheeters under scanner

Phagwara: Keeping in view the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, the Bilga police have cracked down on habitual offenders. The police said proceedings under Section 110 of the CrPC had been initiated in this regard. OC

3 thieves held, items seized

Phagwara: The Satnampura police have succeeded in nabbing three thieves. The police also recovered 10 stolen or snatched mobile phones, a laptop and a cooking gas cylinder. The arrested thieves were identified as Buta Ram, Daljit Kumar and Munshi, residents of Miherru Colony. A case has been registered against the suspects.