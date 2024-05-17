Man accused of ‘abduction’ seriously injures girl’s father

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 16

A man along with 20 to 25 armed accomplices allegedly attacked and wounded father of a girl at her house before kidnapping her in Silkiana village near Phillaur on Tuesday afternoon. Seriously injured girl’s father Godawar Singh was admitted to the DMCH, Ludhiana.

The girl reportedly jumped down from the top floor of her house, but the suspect, identified as Bunty, of the same village, allegedly fled with the injured victim in a car. Phillaur SHO Neeraj Kumar said on the complaint of Godawar Singh, a case was registered against Bunty, Heera and their accomplices. Godwar Singh, a retired Armyman, told the police that the suspects, who came in six different cars, opened fire at him, but he escaped. After this, they attacked him with sharp weapons. They also damaged his car parked outside his house. The scared family members went to the top floor of his house after which the girl jumped down.

The SHO said according to Godawar Singh, his daughter had eloped with Bunty in November last year, but he (Godawar) brought her back as she did not want to live with him anymore. He alleged that Bunty and his companions attacked him and kidnapped his daughter as an act of revenge.

