 Man alleges abduction, torture, extortion by cops, seeks action

Man alleges abduction, torture, extortion by cops, seeks action

Italian citizen of Indian origin complains to DGP Punjab

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 5

An Italian citizen of Indian origin residing here with his relatives in village Meghowal Ganjian has complained to the DGP Punjab and the Ambassador of Italy in India seeking action against officials of Nasrala police post, Bullowal. He has alleged that he was picked up from the home of his relatives without being involved in or concerned with any punishable offence. He has alleged that he was given third degree torture, beaten and humiliated and released only after paying a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh. His counsel advocate Tanheer Singh Bariana said that they would move a writ petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in this regard. The Hoshiarpur police remained tight-lipped and despite repeated calls and WhatsApp messages, SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal did not respond.

In his complaint, Navjot Singh Klair has said that he resides at the house of his aunt (maternal aunt). On August 28 around 7:30 pm, some persons claiming to be police officials from Nasrala police post, Bullowal, raided the house of his aunt and started inquiring about his whereabouts.

At that time, his relatives, namely, Ranjit Singh (uncle), Sukhjit Kaur (aunt), Baljinder Singh alias Babu, Gagan and Navan were present. After some time, Navjot was taken into custody by the police and three police officials, Kulwinder Singh, Manhinder Singh, Sukhwinder Pal Singh and others, started beating him up without any fault. He alleged that the policemen abducted him. He was dragged and forcibly made to sit in the police car. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed there and he has sent the CCTV footage along with his complaint.

The moment the police car crossed Gurudwara Dera Satsahib of village Meghowal Ganjian, one of the police officials allegedly put his revolver in Navjot’s mouth and asked for Rs 10,00,000 or threatened him with dire consequences. He has alleged that the other policemen snatched his gold chain and gold earrings. After some time, Navjot was taken to the fields nearby and asked to run but he refused.

He has alleged that one of the police officials threatened Navjot that he would be eliminated in an encounter and the police would label him as a gangster. Meanwhile, Baljinder Singh alias Babu, who was following the police car, saw him but before he could reach, the police forcibly put him in the car and took him to the police post at Nasrala, Bullowal.

Navjot has alleged that he was tortured, humiliated and given third degree treatment due to which he suffered injuries.

He said that his cousin Pritpal Singh requested the police and made efforts for his release. It is alleged that Manhinder Singh, ASI, demanded Rs 10,00,000 for the release of Navjot from illegal custody. Pritpal Singh reportedly arranged for Rs 2.5 lakh and the amount was handed over to the said police officer in the car of Pritpal Singh, which was parked outside police post Nasrala. It was only then that the police officials released Navjot from their illegal custody and warned that if they approached any higher authorities or anybody else, Navjot and his family would be eliminated.

It is alleged that they were threatened with being implicated in cases under the NDPS Act or other crime. After that, the applicant was medico-legally examined at the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, in which his injuries were confirmed.

Navjot has sought strict action against the erring police officials.

