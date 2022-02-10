Man arrested for attack on BJP leader KD Bhandari's home

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 9

The Jalandhar police on Wednesday arrested a person for attacking BJP leader and former CPS KD Bhandari’s residence and vehicles at Seth Hukam Chand Colony.

The accused has been identified as Ram Tirath, who was found to be an alcoholic.

Bhandari’s residence was attacked around 4 pm. A man hurled stones and a brick at one of the frontal house windows smashing its upper window pane and also smashed the windshields of two cars parked outside the leader’s residence.

Eyewitnesses said the attacker specifically targeted the former CPS’ home, smashing his house and car windows. No other vehicle parked on the street or any other house was attacked.

An area resident chased the attacker and caught hold of him with the help of PCR teams, following which the police was called and he was handed over to them. A case under sections 427 of the IPC and 751 of the CrPC has been registered.

SHO of the police station division 1, Gurmeet Singh said: “The attacker has been identified as Ram Tirath. He is a mentally disturbed and an alcoholic. There doesn’t seem to be any clear motive for the attack. He is in police custody and we are probing the matter further.”