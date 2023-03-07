Man arrested for culpable homicide

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 6

The Lohian Khas police arrested a person on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and criminal conspiracy.

Investigating Officer Kulwindar Singh said one Balwindar Singh, a resident of Talwandi Chaudharia village, had complained to the police that the accused, Simaranjit Singh, a resident of Fatu Wal village in Kapurthala, killed his daughter Sarabjit Kaur in a fake accident near Baba Boharri on the Sultan Pur- Lohian road. He allefed his daughter was objecting to the marriage of the accused who had promised to marry her but later cheated her by marrying another girl.

The IO said a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC had been registered against the accused who was produced in a court and remanded in police custody. The scooter and phone of the deceased have been recovered on the demarcation of the accused. — OC