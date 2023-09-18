 Man arrested for staging attack on own house thrice : The Tribune India

  • Man arrested for staging attack on own house thrice

Man arrested for staging attack on own house thrice

Wanted gunman, arms licence; 7 others in police net

Man arrested for staging attack on own house thrice

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 17

The district police have arrested eight people, including the owner of a house who is accused of conspiring to attack his own house thrice to get an arms licence and gunman. SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahiya, while addressing a press conference at Police Lines here, said that the house of Amrik Singh, son of Avtar Singh, in village Kaluwahar under police station Bullowal, was being repeatedly attacked for the last four months.

He said that on June 9, village sarpanch Gurnam Singh had told the police that when he was taking a walk with his family near Avtar Singh’s house at around 4 am in the morning, unknown miscreants opened fire. Police took action and a case was registered against unidentified persons at Bullowal police station under Sections 336 and 506 of IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Later, on the night of June 16-17, unidentified persons attacked Avtar Singh’s house with a petrol bomb, for which the Bullowal police registered a case under Sections 452, 427 and 34 of the IPC.

Again on the intervening night of September 6-7, unidentified men entered Avtar Singh’s house for a third time and allegedly vandalised it, in connection with which the police again registered a case.

SP Bahia said that Avtar Singh’s grandfather was in the Army and was martyred. Hence, taking the repeated attacks on his house seriously, the police provided security to Avtar Singh’s family on his demand.

He said that on the instructions of district police chief Sartaj Singh Chahal, a special investigation team was formed under his leadership and included DSP (Investigation) Parminder Singh Mand, Talwinder Kuma, DSP Rural, Inspector Balwinder Pal, in-charge CIA staff and Inspector Hardevpreet Singh, SHO Bullowal. A thorough investigation was launched. It was revealed that Avtar Singh wanted to get his arms licence issued. Due to this, he himself, along with his friend Daljit Singh alias Gora, a resident of Mohalla Dashmesh Nagar, Hoshiarpur, had planned to attack his own house through his friends so as to get a gunman and an arms licence issued.

The SP said after the investigation the police arrested eight alleged accused who carried out the incidents, including a Bihar native currently residing in Bhikhowal.

#Hoshiarpur

