Man arrested under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Phillaur: The Bilga police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk. The investigating officer (IO), Satpal Singh, said 11-kg of poppy husk was recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Mangal Singh, alias Manga, of Burj Kela village. The IO said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused and the police had impounded a motorcycle (PB-08-CJ -1598) on which he was traveling with the contraband. OC

On run for two yrs, PO arrested

Phagwara: Nakodar City police arrested a proclaimed offender, who was absconding for the last two years. The investigating officer, Ranjit Singh, said the accused had been identified as Jaswindar Singh of Malsian village. The accused was wanted in a case related to drug peddling. OC

Two nabbed for illegal mining

Phagwara: The Shahkot police arrested Mohindar Singh and Sukhdev Singh of Langewal village on the charge of illegal sand mining. The Mining Inspector, Rohit Singh, complained to the police that the accused mined the sand illegally and were carrying a tractor-trailer loaded with

sand from Dhussi Bandh to Rampur village without any documents. Investigating officer Lakhbir Singh said a case under relevant sections of the Punjab Mining Act and the IPC had been registered against the accused. OC

Youth booked for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police booked a youth from Haryana on the charge of kidnapping a minor. The investigating officer, Avtar Singh, said the accused had been identified as Sunil Kumar of Joti colony, Panipat, Haryana. Aajad, a native of Bihar and presently living at Sabuwal road, Lohian Khas, complained to the police that the accused kidnapped his minor daughter. The IO said a case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC had been registered against the accused and further investigation was on.