Man arrested with 67 grams of heroin

Jalandhar, December 5
The city police have arrested a person and recovered 67 grams of heroin from his possession.
The suspect has been identified as Anoop Sharma, a native of Haryana, who was currently residing in a rented accommodation near Rama Mandi here.
The police said they were on a routine checking near the Nangalshama chowk. They saw Anoop coming from the Jandu Singha side. On seeing the police, he got scared and turned towards the opposite direction. The police got suspicious and nabbed him immediately.
“During checking, 67 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession,” said the police, adding that a case under Sections 21 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect at the Rama Mandi police station.
The police said further investigations were on in the case and action would be taken accordingly.
