Man attacked, robbed by sister-in-law, her friend in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 26

A man and a woman wanted for a snatching and robbing incident were arrested by the Jalandhar police.

The duo — Naresh Kumar, a resident of Mahla village, Goraya, and Sarbjit Kaur, a resident of Paddi Jagir village — was arrested on September 23 and September 25, respectively, by the Goraya police.

Sarabjit allegedly had illicit relations with the key accused. Her brother-in-law, Narinder, had objected to it. On September 9, the key accused, Naresh, along with Sarabjit and other associates, attacked Narinder and snatched Rs 20,000 from him.

An FIR was registered at the Goraya police station under Sections 379 B(2), 307, 325 and 34 of the IPC on September 10. Ironically, the case was lodged on the complaint of Sarbjit’s husband, Bhupinderjit Singh.

While the initial FIR was against unidentified persons. Naresh and Kaloo, a resident of Sargundi in Goraya, were booked after being named on additonal complaint of the victim on September 21. During investigation, Naresh told the police that the attack on September 9 had been carried out by him, Sarabjit, Banvir Singh, a resident of Phillaur, Ravi, a resident of Matfallu, and another unidentified attacker.

Sarabjit and Naresh were remanded in police custody until September 27.