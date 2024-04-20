Man attacks doctor in ESI Hospital, held

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 19

A factory worker allegedly assaulted a doctor, Sunil Bhagat, posted at the ESI Hospital here on Thursday. After the attack, the doctor fell unconscious and suffered a serious attack. He was admitted to DMC in Ludhiana in a critical condition. The police have arrested the accused, identified as Priya Ranjan, and registered a case against him under various sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder.

According to information received, Dr Sunil Bhagat was on duty in the hospital on Thursday afternoon when a factory worker came to him. The worker started making a video using his mobile. When Dr Bhagat stopped him from doing so, he got into a fight with him and allegedly scuffled with him. During the scuffle, Dr Bhagat fell and injured his head. Even the doctor suffered a serious heart attack and became unconscious.

Hospital staff immediately took him to a nearby hospital where he was put on a ventilator. Owing to his critical condition, the doctors immediately referred him to DMC in Ludhiana. Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh was informed about the matter.

The minister talked to the SSP and directed him to send an escort along with an ambulance to immediately reach Dr Bhagat to the Ludhiana hospital so that his life could be saved. On his instructions, an escort of the district police immediately moved ahead of the ambulance and Dr Bhagat was shifted to DMC.

On the other hand, all medical officers and doctors remained on strike on Friday due to the attack on the ESI’s senior medical officer Dr Sunil Bhagat. On the occasion, SMO Dr Manmohan Singh said due to the attack, the condition of the doctor has deteriorated. He said all the doctors’ organizations have condemned the incident and appealed to the government that those who commit such incidents in government hospitals should be given strict punishment and security arrangements at government hospitals strengthened.

On the occasion, Civil Surgeon Balwinder Kumar and SMO Swati and doctors from Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar took part in a protest. Hoshiarpur IMA president Dr Balwinderjit, Dr Sandeep, Dr Rajinder Sharma, Dr Surinder Singh, and Dr Arvind Kumar condemned the incident and thanked Health Minister Dr Balbir who ordered the swift shifting of the victim to Ludhiana.

IMA president Dr Balwinderjit said the Health Minister has said that in a democracy, the rule of law has to prevail, there is no room for anti-social elements to make a mockery of law and order. All miscreants will be dealt with an iron hand.

