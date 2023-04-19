Man beaten to death with iron rods, batons

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 18

A middle-aged man, identified as Ram Kumar, was brutally beaten to death by unidentified assailants in a vacant plot near the Income Tax Colony on Tuesday morning. The incident took place while Ram Kumar was crossing the area with his nephew Shyam, en route to their workplace at Transport Nagar.

According to Shyam, two men and a woman standing on the road near the Income Tax Colony suddenly started arguing with them, accusing them of making derogatory remarks about the woman. He said that they tried to explain their innocence, but the men refused to listen and entered into an altercation with them.

“Within moments, four to five more men arrived at the scene and dragged Ram Kumar to a nearby vacant plot, where they brutally assaulted him with iron rods and batons. I tried to intervene and protect my uncle, but I too was attacked. I then managed to escape to call someone for help,” he said.

He added that although he did not recognise the assailants initially, he later identified two of them as Laxman and Jagan Nath, both residents of Jyoti Nagar.

Following Shyam’s complaint, the division number 6 police have registered a case under Section 302, 148 and 149 of the IPC against Laxman and Jagan Nath, and efforts are on to identify the others involved in the crime. “Investigation into the case is currently underway, and we are yet to determine the exact motive behind the murder,” police officials said.