Man booked for kidnapping minor in Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr, September 14
The police have booked a man on the charge of kidnapping a minor girl. The victim’s mother in her complaint to Behram police said that her daughter,16, was missing since yesterday.
“We slept at around 11 pm and my daughter was sleeping on the cot. I woke up in the middle of the night and find her missing,” the mother said in her statement to the police.
The complainant said she suspected that one of their acquaintances, who is already married, took her daughter with him on the pretext of marriage.
A case under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.) of the IPC was registered against the accused.
