Man booked for negligent driving

Nakodar: The Nakodar police have booked an unidentified driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Kamalpur, complained to the police that the accused was driving his vehicle (PB-08-BA-6027) fast and rashly and hit his son Jatindar Kumar's (12) cycle from behind near a marriage palace injuring him who succumbed to his injuries. Investigating officer Mangat Gupta said a case under Sections 304-A,279,337,338 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against unidentified driver. OC
One held for stealing bike
Nakodar: The Nakodar police have arrested a man on the charge of stealing motorcycle. Investigating officer (IO) Som Nath said the accused had been identified as Manjot Singh, alias Nijja, a resident of Pandori Khas village. The IO said the accused was intercepted at a naka on a secret information and a stolen motorcycle was recovered from his possession. The accused has been booked under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC. OC
Biker killed in road accident
Phagwara: A motorcyclist was killed on the spot while his pillion rider friend sustained serious injuries when a speeding car hit their bike from the rear on Phagwara-Chandigarh highway near here last night.The car driver managed to flee.The deceased was identified as Jaswinder Singh, a resident of vllage Bhaghana while the injured was identified as Arjun Kumar, a resident of village Khalian. The injured was first brought to the local civil hospital but was referred to Jalandhar due to his critical condition.The police have registered a case against the car driver and handed over the body to his family after postmortemt.
