Man booked for rape and blackmail

Phagwara, March 24
On a complaint lodged by a woman from village Pandori, the Satnampura police have registered a case under Section 376, 328 and 506 of the IPC against a Bhargo Camp resident, Sanjay Kumar, on the charge of raping and blackmailing the complainant.
The victim told the police that she along with the accused, a friend, went to Law Gate, Phagwara, where the accused gave her coke laced with intoxicants and then clicked her objectionable photos.
When she regained her consciousness, the accused showed her the photos and raped her by threatening to make these photos viral. No arrest has been made so far.
