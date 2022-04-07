Man booked for snatching cash

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked an unidentified miscreant on the charge of snatching cash from an old man. Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sant Nagar, Moga, complained to the police that an unidentified scooter-borne person attacked his father Vinod Kumar near Kakkarr Kalan village and snatched Rs3,500 and documents on Monday. Investigating officer Labh Singh said a case under Section 379-B (2) (Snatching) of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified person. OC

1 held for selling illicit liquor

Nurmahal: The Bilga police have arrested a woman on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer Ashwani Kumar said 11 bottles of liquor were seized from the accused identified as Balvir Kaur, wife of Malkit Singh, a resident of Bhode village. A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the accused. The Mehat Pur police arrested Vinod Kumar of Mohalla Kasba Mehat Pur with nine bottles of hooch, said IO Satpal Singh. OC

Villager booked for rash driving

Nurmahal: The Bilga police have booked a villager on the charges of rash driving and causing hurt. Investigating officer (IO) Varinder Mohan Singh said the accused has been identified as Kalu, son of Tarsem Singh, a resident of Burj Hassan village. Hardev Kaur (70), wife of Avtar Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that she was going to her fields on April 3 when the accused hit her from behind and she fell down causing cracks in her hip joint and the accused fled from the spot. A case has been registered. OC

Driver booked for accident

Garhshankar: The Mahilpur police have registered a case against a car driver for hitting and injuring a BJP leader who was going on a scooter. BJP leader of Kotfatuhi Tarun Arora in a statement given to Mahilpur police said that he was going from Kotfatuhi to Mahilpur for some work on his scooter. When he reached near Pathrala village, a car (PB 10 CZ 0682), driven by Sukhwinder Singh, of Kheda, hit him and he got injured. Mahilpur Police have registered a case against Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Kheda under various Sections on the statement of Tarun Arora. OC

Thief held with sedative pills

Garhshankar: The police have arrested the third accused, who had been absconding after trying to break into the ATM of PNB in Mahilpur. Also, 200 sedative pills have been recovered from him. ASI Kaushal Chandra was going with a police party to Padrana. Meanwhile, they stopped and searched a scooter rider after seeing his suspicious activities. As many as 200 sedative pills were recovered from his pocket. The accused has been identified as Bunty Brar of Dansiwal village. Bunty’s accomplices were arrested by the Mahilpur police while breaking the ATM of PNB Bank while Bunty had absconded seeing the police.