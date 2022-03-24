Man claims responsibility for sacrilege, arrested

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 23

The district police claimed to have arrested a person, who was involved in the recent incidents of sacrilege in Garhshankar villages.

On the intervening night of March 14 and 15, some miscreants committed sacrilege of Lord Shiv’s idol at the temple of cremation ground, damaged the religious place of ancestors (jathere) of Hindu community and tore the photo of Peer Baba ‘Lakhan Da Data’ in Satnaur village under Garhshankar police.

An FIR under Sections 295-A and 153-A of the IPC was registered by the Garhshankar police against unidentified persons.

Further, on the intervening night of March 16 and 17, some miscreants stole the idol of Baba Balaknath from a temple at Badesron village of Garhshankar. In this regard, an FIR under Sections 454, 380 and 295-A of the IPC was registered by Garhshankar police against unidentified persons.

There were protests in the district by some Hindu organisations and other political parties regarding the sacrilege incidents.

The DSP and SHO Garhshankar checked the footage of several CCTV cameras around the scenes of crime, but could not get any conclusive evidence. Further, as per the directions of the IG, Jalandhar range, intensive searches were also conducted at the railway stations, bus stands and other places. Records of thieves were checked in all neighbouring police stations and all suspects of Garhshankar area were also called for questioning. Raids were conducted on suspects who were absent from home. After continuous efforts, the investigation narrowed down to one of the suspects namely Balbir Kumar of Badesron village. Efforts were on to locate and arrest him, and he was arrested during a raid on Wednesday at a deserted house in the village.

According to police, Balbir Kumar, 35, confessed of his involvement in all these cases. As per preliminary interrogation, he often used to do sewa (cleaning) at Baba Balaknath temple but felt that his services could not bring fortune to him and infuriated, he committed these sacrilege incidents after being desperate. The stolen idol of Baba Balaknath has also been recovered. The accused also has three cases of house trespass and theft registered against him at Garhshankar police station. Further probe is on.