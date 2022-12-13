Man critically hurt as gun goes off while cleaning

Jalandhar, December 12
A Jalandhar-based man was seriously injured in a freak accident, when his gun went off while he was cleaning it.
Identified as Saudagar Singh, a resident of Kangniwal village in Jalandhar, the man was at his home in the afternoon when his .32 bore revolver went off during a routine cleaning. Saudagar Singh is a 45-year-old administrator of Gurdwara Saheedan at Kangniwal. He was cleaning a .32 bore revolver.
Saudagar received serious injuries in his head and was admitted to the ICU of a local hospital here. Patara police station SHO Arshdeep Kaur said: “The revolver went off accidentally while the man was cleaning it. Saudagar Singh lives with his wife and son at Kangniwal village. The family has also termed it an accident. He is currently serious but stable.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...