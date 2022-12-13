Man critically hurt as gun goes off while cleaning

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 12

A Jalandhar-based man was seriously injured in a freak accident, when his gun went off while he was cleaning it.

Identified as Saudagar Singh, a resident of Kangniwal village in Jalandhar, the man was at his home in the afternoon when his .32 bore revolver went off during a routine cleaning. Saudagar Singh is a 45-year-old administrator of Gurdwara Saheedan at Kangniwal. He was cleaning a .32 bore revolver.

Saudagar received serious injuries in his head and was admitted to the ICU of a local hospital here. Patara police station SHO Arshdeep Kaur said: “The revolver went off accidentally while the man was cleaning it. Saudagar Singh lives with his wife and son at Kangniwal village. The family has also termed it an accident. He is currently serious but stable.”