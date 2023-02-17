Man demands dowry, booked

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The Model Town police have booked the husband of a woman in a dowry harassment case.

Anita, a resident of Purhiran, told the police that she was married to Singdiwala resident Jatinder Singh. After the marriage, her husband allegedly tortured her and threw her out of the house when the demand for more dowry was not fulfilled. OC

Goods missing, Manager booked

Hoshiarpur: The Dasuya police have registered a case against the manager of a showroom for embezzling goods worth lakhs of rupees. According to information, Rajinder Singh, a resident of Teerth Nagar, Amritsar, told the police that Mahitab Singh was working as a manager in his company’s Dasuya branch. He said when the company was audited, goods worth about Rs 10 lakh were found missing. OC

2 arrested for snatching mobile

Hoshiarpur: The Bullowal police have arrested two persons on the charge of snatching a mobile phone from a migrant worker. According to information, Buba, a migrant labourer, told the police that he was returning from work. On the way, three persons on a bike attacked him and snatched his mobile phone. Hearing his cries, people gathered there and nabbed the two of the snatchers, identified as Rohit and Jaman alias Joni, residents of Ghedawaha, while their third accomplice Bhinda fled. OC

Seven booked for assault

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked seven persons, including two migrants, on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer Chaman Lal said the victim, Joban, had complained to the police that the accused had barged into his house on February 8 and assaulted him.