Man desecrates ‘Gutka Sahib’ in Nurmahal during ongoing feud with mother, booked

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 14

A Nurmahal-based man has been booked for desecrating the ‘Gutka Sahib’ during an ongoing domestic feud with his mother.

Identified as Amarpreet Singh, a resident of Sidhwan Hari Singh village in Nurmahal, the man's video has gone viral on the social media in which he can be seen trampling upon the Gutka Sahib in an act of vengeance against his mother, as she had been reading it.

He proceeds to set fire to her personal belongings in the open.

A case under Section 295 A of the IPC among other relevant sections has been registered against the man at the Nurmahal police station.

In the video the man can be heard saying, “This is the gutka Sahib that you read? Look, I've trampled it."

He can also be heard saying, "Either I'll die myself or kill them."

Nurmahal SHO Manjit Singh said, “The man insulted the gutka sahib during an ongoing personal dispute with his mother. He also set fire to her belongings. The gutka sahib however, wasn't in these belongings put on fire. The man possibly has some mental health issues. An FIR has been registered against him."