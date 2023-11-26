Man dies as roof collapses after cylinder blast at house

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 25

A LPG cylinder exploded at a house in Samrai village here late last night. It led to the collapse of the roof, claiming the life of Ranjit Singh, an employee of a private gas agency.

Gas leak from the cylinder kept inside the house was the reason behind the blast that led to collapse of the roof.

According to information, Ranjit, who worked as a cylinder delivery man, returned home around 6:30 pm after the work. A gas leak at his residence went unnoticed. When he attempted to plug in his mobile charger, the cylinder exploded.

Ranjit, who suffered severe burn injuries, was immediately rushed to a hospital. He, however, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The Sadar police, led by SHO Bharat Masih, reached the spot and informed the fire brigade about the incident.

SHO Masih said efforts were made to rescue Ranjit and other family members. The blast led to the collapse of the roof. Other family members were rescued with the help of the police and neighbours. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.