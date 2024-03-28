Man dies, wife hurt in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, March 27

A man was killed while his wife suffered serious injuries after the scooter they were riding collided with a car near Moila Wahidpur village on the banks of a canal on the Garhshankar-Adampur road around 11 pm here yesterday.

According to information, Pyara Singh (65) and his wife Rewal Kaur (62), a resident of Khabra falling under the Garhshankar police station, were going to Akalgarh village on their scooter.

When they reached near canal, their two-wheeler collided with a car coming from the Kotfatuhi side. The duo suffered serious injuries in the accident. Passersby took them to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar.

Owing to their serious condition, doctors referred them to a specialty hospital. Pyara Singh succumbed to his injuries, while the condition of his wife is stated to critical.

After the accident, the car fell into the canal. The car driver fled the spot. The Garhshankar police reached the spot and started investigations into the matter.