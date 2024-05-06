Man dies, wife injured in mishap

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 5

A man was killed while his wife suffered serious injuries after a speeding bike hit them while they were on an evening walk.

The deceased has been identified as Gurdev Singh, a resident of Sukhchain Nagar, Phagwara, while his wife has been identified as Tersem Kaur. The duo was shifted to a hospital here. Owing to their serious condition, they were referred to the DMC, Ludhiana. Gurdev later succumbed to his injuries.

The biker, identified as Jaskaran Singh, a resident of New Sukhchain Nagar, managed to flee from the spot after the mishap. The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 304-A of the IPC against the suspect, who is still at large.

Hit by SUV, biker dies

Phagwara: The Nakodar City police have booked an unidentified SUV driver on the charges of causing death by negligence and mischief. Investigating officer (IO) Sarbjit Singh said the suspect had been identified as Harpreet Singh, a resident of Bir Pind village. Charanjit Kaur, a resident of Pabwan village falling under the Nurmahal police station, told the police that her brother Surinder Singh, alias Chinda, a resident of Buland Puri village falling under the Mehat Pur police station, was returning home on May 4. The SUV hit his motorcycle near Sharak Pur village on the Nakodar-Shankar Road, leading to his death. The IO said a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief) of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified SUV driver.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara