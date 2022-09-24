Man duped of Rs 42L, 4 booked

Our Correspondent

Nawanshahr: Four persons duped a man in Balachaur, Nawanshahr, of Rs 42 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada. The accused have been identified as Saurav Singh of Uttar Pradesh, Khankru of Uttarakhand, Ludhiana resident Dhanwant and Aman Sharma from Uttar Pradesh. A case has been registered under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and 13 of the PTPR Act 2014 and 24 of the Immigration Act.. TNS

Dr Preet joinsas civil surgeon

Hoshiarpur: Dr Preet Mahinder Singh took charge as the Civil Surgeon of Hoshiarpur this afternoon. Singh urged employees and officials to treat patients with compassion. TNS

Eight POs fall in police net

Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police have arrested eight proclaimed offenders, including a woman, who had been absconding for the past several months. Nakodar DSP Harjindar Singh said the accused have been identified as Paramjit, Kamal Kumar, Gurprit Singh, Pawan Kumar, Prince Gill, Lakhbir, Akash Deep and Nirmal Singh. The accused have been wanted in different cases. OC

Man held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have held a villager on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer Balwindar Singh said as many as 50 bottles of illicit liquor were seized from the possession of the accused, who has been identified as Prem Singh. A case has been registered against the accused under the Punjab Excise Act. OC

One booked for illegal mining

Phillaur: The Bilga police have booked Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Burj Hassan, on the charge of illegal sand mining. Mining Inspector Bist Doab division, Jalandhar, told the police that the accused was involved in the illegal quarrying of sand. He was intercepted on the Burj Hassan-Dhangara road, and but he managed to flee, leaving his tractor trolly. Investigating officer Satpal said a case has been registered against the accused under the Punjab Mining Act and Section 379 of the IPC. His vehicle has also been impounded. OC

Three arrested under NDPS Act

Phillaur: The Goraya police have arrested three drug smugglers and recovered 6 gm of heroin and drugs money to the tune of Rs 1,04,300 from their possession. Sarabjit Singh Bahia, SP, Investigation, said the arrested accused were identified as Amarjit Kaur, Sonu Kumar and Gurbax Singh. Bahia said the two accused were nabbed while purchasing heroin from the third woman accused near the Dallewal Chowk in Goraya last night. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. OC

Man missing, case registered

Nakodar: A 60-year-old man has been missing for the past four days. Investigating officer Chaman Lal said the missing person is Tarsem Singh, a resident of Chuharr. The IO said that the victim went from his house for work on September 19 but did not return home and a missing report has been registered. OC

Two nabbed for snatching phone

Nakodar: The city police have arrested two miscreants on the charge of snatching a phone from a woman. Investigating officer Rajindar Kumar said the accused have been identified as Baljit Kumar and Rannjit, both residents of Bhadma, Shahkot. Archana, a resident of Mehatpur told the police that the accused had snatched her phone on September 21. The IO said a case has been registered against the accused under Section 379-B, 411 and 34 of the IPC.