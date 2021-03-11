Man duped of Rs 5 lakh, one booked

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: Garhshankar police have registered a case against an unidentified caller for allegedly duping a person of Rs 5 lakh by calling from a foreign number impersonating as his relative. Jagtar Singh, a resident of Ramgarh village, had lodged a complaint with the police that a caller introduced himself as his nephew. After this, the accused trapped him in his words and told him that he needs Rs 5 lakh that he transferred in an account number given by the caller. When he enquired about this from his relatives, he came to know that he had been cheated. The police have registered a case. OC

Two-day remand for gangster

Hoshiarpur: Four days ago, Hariana Police had arrested five youths during a naka and seized from them three pistols, 22 live cartridges and sharp weapons. Now, the police brought gangster Binny Gujjar on production warrant from jail on Monday for probe and took him on two days remand. During interrogation, it was revealed that the said accused were going to attack another group out of revenge. DSP Prem Kumar said on June 2, Hariana SHO Baljinder Singh had arrested five persons with weapons during the naka at Civil Hospital Chowk. OC

Intoxicants, drug money seized

Hoshiarpur: After a tip-off, the Mahilpur police raided a house and arrested two persons, including a woman, and seized 60 grams of narcotic powder and Rs 27,500 drug money from them. The accused have been identified as Ravinder Kaur, a resident of Langeri Road, Mahilpur, and Sukhdeep Singh, alias Kaka, a resident of Ward No. 7 Mahilpur. They have been booked under the NDPS Act. OC

Biker dies after being hit by bus

Hoshiarpur: A bike rider died after being hit by a bus on Monday. Parupkar Singh, a resident of Mahimowal village, told the police that his father Trilochan Singh was going to Hoshiarpur for some work on his bike. When he reached near Piplanwala, a bus of Punjab Roadways Ferozepur Depot passing by, hit him. His father died due to a serious head injury. The bus driver fled after the incident. The police have registered a case. oc

One booked for seeking dowry

Hoshiarpur: The police of Bullowal police station have registered a case against a person for reportedly torturing his wife for the alleged demand of more dowry. Surinder Kaur, daughter of Pyara Ram, a resident of Chakkowal Shekhan, told the police that she was married to Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Goraya village, under police station Hariana. According to her, after marriage, her husband started harassing her for the alleged demand of more dowry, not seeing the demand being fulfilled, the accused threw her out of the house.

Students of Class VIII felicitated

Hoshiarpur: As many as 14 students of the district, who got place in the merit list of Class VIII in Punjab School Education Board, were felicitated on Monday by District Education Officer (SE) Hoshiarpur Gursharan Singh in a special district-level function at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Railway Mandi Hoshiarpur. He congratulated the talented students, hardworking teachers and school heads and wished them all the best for their bright future. Principal Salinder Singh, Assistant Director, Rakesh Kumar, Deputy District Education Officer (SE), Principal Shailender Thakur, District Sikhya Sudhar Team Hoshiarpur also addressed the function and congratulated the school heads, teachers and parents for this achievement. Jodha Mal DM English welcomed the guests. — OC