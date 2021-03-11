in brief

Man duped of Rs 5 lakh, one booked

Man duped of Rs 5 lakh, one booked

Garhshankar police have registered a case against an unidentified caller for allegedly duping a person of Rs 5 lakh by calling from a foreign number impersonating as his relative. - File photo

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: Garhshankar police have registered a case against an unidentified caller for allegedly duping a person of Rs 5 lakh by calling from a foreign number impersonating as his relative. Jagtar Singh, a resident of Ramgarh village, had lodged a complaint with the police that a caller introduced himself as his nephew. After this, the accused trapped him in his words and told him that he needs Rs 5 lakh that he transferred in an account number given by the caller. When he enquired about this from his relatives, he came to know that he had been cheated. The police have registered a case. OC

Two-day remand for gangster

Hoshiarpur: Four days ago, Hariana Police had arrested five youths during a naka and seized from them three pistols, 22 live cartridges and sharp weapons. Now, the police brought gangster Binny Gujjar on production warrant from jail on Monday for probe and took him on two days remand. During interrogation, it was revealed that the said accused were going to attack another group out of revenge. DSP Prem Kumar said on June 2, Hariana SHO Baljinder Singh had arrested five persons with weapons during the naka at Civil Hospital Chowk. OC

Intoxicants, drug money seized

Hoshiarpur: After a tip-off, the Mahilpur police raided a house and arrested two persons, including a woman, and seized 60 grams of narcotic powder and Rs 27,500 drug money from them. The accused have been identified as Ravinder Kaur, a resident of Langeri Road, Mahilpur, and Sukhdeep Singh, alias Kaka, a resident of Ward No. 7 Mahilpur. They have been booked under the NDPS Act. OC

Biker dies after being hit by bus

Hoshiarpur: A bike rider died after being hit by a bus on Monday. Parupkar Singh, a resident of Mahimowal village, told the police that his father Trilochan Singh was going to Hoshiarpur for some work on his bike. When he reached near Piplanwala, a bus of Punjab Roadways Ferozepur Depot passing by, hit him. His father died due to a serious head injury. The bus driver fled after the incident. The police have registered a case. oc

One booked for seeking dowry

Hoshiarpur: The police of Bullowal police station have registered a case against a person for reportedly torturing his wife for the alleged demand of more dowry. Surinder Kaur, daughter of Pyara Ram, a resident of Chakkowal Shekhan, told the police that she was married to Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Goraya village, under police station Hariana. According to her, after marriage, her husband started harassing her for the alleged demand of more dowry, not seeing the demand being fulfilled, the accused threw her out of the house.

Students of Class VIII felicitated

Hoshiarpur: As many as 14 students of the district, who got place in the merit list of Class VIII in Punjab School Education Board, were felicitated on Monday by District Education Officer (SE) Hoshiarpur Gursharan Singh in a special district-level function at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Railway Mandi Hoshiarpur. He congratulated the talented students, hardworking teachers and school heads and wished them all the best for their bright future. Principal Salinder Singh, Assistant Director, Rakesh Kumar, Deputy District Education Officer (SE), Principal Shailender Thakur, District Sikhya Sudhar Team Hoshiarpur also addressed the function and congratulated the school heads, teachers and parents for this achievement. Jodha Mal DM English welcomed the guests. — OC

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moosewala's family in Mansa

2
World

Johnny Depp spends over Rs 48 lakh at Indian restaurant 'Varanasi' in UK to celebrate Amber Heard trial win

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Sandeep Singh alias Kekda, who gave real-time info to shooters, sent to police remand

4
Nation

Now, Arun Gawli gang connection emerges in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

5
Chandigarh

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Eight arrested so far for providing logistic support, conducting recce

7
Punjab

Moga police arrest another member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

8
Delhi

ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, 133 gold coins after raids against Satyendar Jain; Sisodia claims only Rs 2.79 lakh found

9
Punjab

ED seizes Audi car, Rs 85 lakh in cash after raids on Punjab-based real estate group

10
Punjab

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Don't Miss

View All
Illegal arms trade booms in state
Punjab

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
Punjab

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Punjab ex-minister Dharamsot into it
Chandigarh

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

‘It’s a loss of hope,’ say Punjabi celebs who stand in solidarity with the family of Sidhu Moosewala
Lifestyle

‘It’s a loss of hope,’ say Punjabi celebs who stand in solidarity with the family of Sidhu Moosewala

150% rise in diabetics in 3 decades, ICMR issues guidance
Nation

150% rise in diabetics in 3 decades, ICMR issues guidance

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, said ‘Goldy Brar main brain behind murder’
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

A college dropout, Bishnoi graduated in crime from city
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

Top News

New rules to pick CDS, 3-star officers eligible

New rules to pick Chief of Defence Staff, 3-star officers eligible

Notification out, selection likely soon

Moosewala killing: 4 shooters identified; 8 held so far

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 4 shooters identified; 8 held so far

Gurugram arms scam kingpin shot by aide

Gurugram arms scam kingpin Manish Bhardwaj shot by aide

Rajgarh native Surjeet Thakur is AAP Himachal chief

Rajgarh native Surjeet Thakur is AAP Himachal chief

Ex-minister’s arrest exposes ‘nexus’ among officials, middlemen, leaders

Ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot's arrest exposes 'nexus' among officials, middlemen, leaders

‘Took commission’ for allowing illegal felling of trees, ‘ki...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Complete bandh observed to mark Bluestar anniversary

Complete bandh observed in Amritsar to mark Operation Bluestar anniversary

Operation Bluestar anniversary largely peaceful, cops remain on toes in Amritsar

Poor canal system reason behind farmers' groundwater dependence

Five booked for murder attempt in Rajasansi

Tarn Taran: Border area farmers seek compensation

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal discharged from Chandigarh PGI

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal discharged from Chandigarh PGI

Rs 2.65 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Goniana

Need-based changes in CHB houses: Panel suggests relaxations

Need-based changes in CHB houses: Panel suggests relaxations

Two years on, upgrade of waste-processing plant in Chandigarh hanging fire

26 Congress councillors lend support to Mohali Mayor

PGI to table agenda for replacing 17-yr-old management software

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows photography on premises of SPCA

ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, gold coins after raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, 133 gold coins after raids against Satyendar Jain; Sisodia claims only Rs 2.79 lakh found

Fire reported in Supreme Court complex; put out immediately

Law student held in Delhi for intentionally hitting biker with his SUV

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi High Court declines urgent hearing to plea against stay on prayers at Mughal Mosque in Qutub Minar complex

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to ‘placate’ councillors

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to 'placate' councillors

Fed up of poor civic amenities, Jalandhar residents write to Punjab CM

Drug peddler booked for attempt to murder

2 girls die in mishap in Mukerian

Minor domestic help ends life in Jalandhar

Building contractor loses ~51K to two snatchers

Building contractor loses Rs 51K to two snatchers

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Cops crack down on drug trade

Fire breaks out at Guru Nanak Bhawan

Civic body officials told to meet recovery targets

Illegal arms trade booms in state

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Patient manhandles doctor at OOAT clinic in Nabha, held

Patiala: FIR registered against unknown persons in forest fire incident at Bir Sanaur and Bir Kartarpura forest area

Patiala: YPS boxers win medals in IPSC championship