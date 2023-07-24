Man duped of Rs 8 lakh, 1 booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a woman on the charges of cheating and breach of trust. Investigating Officer (IO) Nirmal Singh said the suspect had been identified as Baljit Kaur, a resident of Sohal Jagir village. Major Singh, a resident of Salema village under the Mehat Pur police station, complained that the woman duped him of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of running a business. The IO said a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. OC

Man inhales toxic substance, dies

Phagwara: A migrant worker died after inhaling a poisonous substance. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Chand said the deceased had been identified as Kalesher Buyia, a native of Jharkhand. Kesar Buyia, brother of the deceased, informed the police about the incident. The IO said the police, acting under Section 174 of the CrPC, handed over the body to the family after conducting a post-mortem examination. OC

Elderly Woman run over by train

Phagwara: An elderly woman was run over by a train near the Mauli railway station on the Phagwara-Ludhiana rail section on Sunday. Gurbheij Singh, in-charge, Government Railway Police (GRP), Phagwara, said the woman, identified as Harbans Kaur of Jamalpur village, was crossing the railway track when the incident took place. The GRP handed over the body to her family members after an autopsy conducted at the local Civil Hospital. OC

Minor girl abducted

Phagwara: The police have booked a youth, Salman Sheikh of Kirpa Nagar, on the charges of abducting a minor girl on the pretext of marrying her. The complainant, Sandhya Devi, a resident of Thapar Colony, told the police that her daughter went to the school on the morning of July 18, but did not return home. She expressed her doubt that Salman Sheikh had abducted her daughter. No arrest has been made so far. A case has been registered. OC

Revolver, 5 live cartridges seized

Phagwara: The Goraya police arrested a person and recovered a .32 bore revolver and five live cartridges from his possession on Saturday night. DSP Phillaur Jagdish Raj said the suspect had been identified as Gurmukh Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of Nurmahal. The suspect was nabbed at a checkpoint. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Vehicle thief in police net

Phagwara: The Satnampura (Phagwara) police have arrested a person and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession on Saturday night. SP Phagwara Gurpreet Singh said the suspect, identified as Aakashdeep Singh, a resident of Jajja-Khurad Village near Phillaur, was nabbed at a checkpoint near Miherru village. A case under Sections 411 and 379 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect.

