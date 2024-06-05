Man ends life; wife, her father booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 4

After a man died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Kaonke Kalan village in Jagraon, his wife and her father were booked by the police on the charge of abetment to suicide.

The deceased was identified as Kuldeep Singh (24). The suspects have been identified as Amandeep Kaur, the victim’s wife, and his father-in-law Wazir Singh, a resident of Dehlon.

Deceased’s father Karamjit Singh told the police that his son had solemnised love marriage with Amandeep Kaur in February this year. They were staying in Mansa. After the wedding, his son’s father-in-law started interfering in the life of the couple when differences erupted between them, following which his son returned to Kaonke Kalan while his wife started staying with her father at Dehlon.

A few days ago, Kuldeep had informed the family that his wife and her father had been threatening him due to which he wanted to end his life. Yesterday, his son went into a room and died by suicide.s

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.