Man hacked to death over personal enmity

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 27

A private bus driver was murdered at Kaluwahar village in Bullowal. The murdered person has been identified as Manjit Singh (32), a resident of Ward No. 12, Bhogpur district, Jalandhar.

In her complained to the police, Harjinder Kaur, wife of Manjit, said her husband used to drive a private bus. He became friends with Suraj Rana, a resident of Kaluwahar, who used to come to their house sometimes. She alleged Suraj had a quarrel with her husband over something, but later apologised. Yesterday, her husband received a call from Suraj.

Manjit told her that Suraj wanted to clear issues with him and that Sabi from Janauri was with him. He left home at 2.30 pm on a motorcycle and went to meet Suraj at Kaluwahar. When he did not return home, Harjinder called her husband’s mobile phone, but he did not pick up.

Later, her husband’s friend said Manjit Singh was lying outside Suraj’s house at Kaluwahar village and with injuries from a sharp-edged weapon. He was taken to the Jalandhar Civil Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctor. Bulhowal police have registered a case against Suraj and Sabi based on the statement of Harjinder.