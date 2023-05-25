Man hacked to death; probe on

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 24

Unidentified persons have been booked by the Mehatpur police for the murder of a man. The deceased has been identified as Sukhwindar Singh, a resident of Salema village.

According to the investigating officer (IO), Jatinder Singh, the victim’s brother, Gurbaj Singh, lodged a complaint with the police stating that Sukhwindar Singh had gone to Pandori village for work on May 23 but did not return home. Late at night, Kuljit Singh, a resident of Salema village, called Gurbaj Singh and informed him that his brother was lying injured on the roadside.

Gurbaj Singh, accompanied by his nephew, went to the location and found Sukhwinder Singh unconscious on the Mandiala-Salema link road. They immediately rushed him to a hospital in Nakodar, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Gurbaj Singh said the unidentified assailants were responsible for his brother’s murder. Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjinder Singh said a case had been registered against unidentified criminals under Sections 302 (Murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.