Man held for abducting girl

Phagwara: The Satnampura police have arrested a man for abducting a minor girl. According to reports, a relative of the victim lodged a complaint with the police. The police identified the suspect as Manni Kumar, a resident of Miherru village near Phagwara, who allegedly abducted the 14-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage. The police are investigating the matter. OC

Mobike stolen, case registered

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Jasvinder Singh, a resident of Abdula Pur Basti, Millar Ganj, Ludhiana, told the police that he had parked his motorcycle bearing registration number PB-10-EG-3115 outside Dera Murad Shah on June 23. He later found the motorcycle missing. Investigating officer Jagjit Singh said a case under Section 379 of the IPC had been registered. OC

Two booked for illegal mining

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two unidentified persons for illegal sand mining. Mining inspector Ajay Kumar told the police that MKS Ltd had issued a permit to the suspects for the excavation of earth, but they violated norms and excavated more than the permissible limit. Investigating officer Harjit Singh said a case under Section 21 of the Mining Act had been registered against the suspects. The police also seized three JCB machines. OC

Two arrested with drugs

Phagwara: The police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 450 intoxicant tablets and 10 grams of heroin from their possession on Thursday night. Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said in the first case, the police nabbed a drug smuggler and recovered 10 grams of heroin and 115 intoxicant tablets from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Avinash Chander, a resident of Balmiki Mohalla, Hadiabad. The suspect was nabbed at a checkpoint while he was coming in a car. The police also impounded his vehicle. In another case, the police arrested a peddler identified as Bharat Bhushan, a resident of Tibbi, Phagwara, and recovered 315 intoxicant tablets from his possession on Thursday night. Two cases under the NDPS Act have been registered.

