Man held for aiding peddlers

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police on Wednesday arrested a Fazilka resident on charges of helping drug peddlers in smuggling heroin and weapons from Pakistan and selling them in Kapurthala district. Station House Officer Sukhdev Singh said the suspect had been identified as Satnam Singh, a resident of Mehar Jamsher village in Fazilka district. The SHO said the drug peddler smuggled heroin and weapons after purchasing from notorious Pakistan smuggler Doggar of Kasur and received these items into India using the fields of Satnam Singh and supplied and sold drugs and weapons in Kapurthala district villages. The SHO said a case under the NDPS Act and Arms Act was registered against the suspects on June 11 and two drug peddlers were arrested earlier. OC

One held for molestation

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a villager on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty. Investigating Officer Sawindar Singh said the suspect had been identified as Sukhwindar Singh, alias Allo, a resident of Jalal Pur village. The IO said the victim had complained to the police that the accused barged into her house on August 17 evening in an inebriated condition and uttered objectionable words and forcibly caught her arm and molested her. The IO said a case under Section 354-A of the IPC was registered against the suspect.