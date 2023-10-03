Man held for attacking Mining Dept officials

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 2

The Shahkot police have arrested a Nakodar resident on the charges of attacking Mining Department officials and carrying out illegal mining.

Investigating officer (IO) Salinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Amarjit Singh, a resident of Pandher village in Nakodar.

In his complaint to the police, Narinder Kumar Jain, Chief Engineer, Drainage-cum-Mining and Geology, Water Resources Department, Punjab, Chandigarh, said the suspect, along with other persons, was carrying out illegal sand mining in the Sutlej near Dhussi Bandh at Rame village.

A team of Mining Department officials, led by Junior Engineer-cum-Mining Inspector Rohit Singh, reached the spot and asked the persons to stop illegal sand mining. However, they attacked government officials, ransacked official vehicles and obstructed officials in discharging public functions.

The investigating officer said a case under Sections 148, 149 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353(criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 21 of the Punjab Mining Act was registered against the suspect among others on July 5.

