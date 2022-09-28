Man held for illegal mining in Nakodar

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: The Mehatpur police have arrested a man on the charge of illegal sand mining. Investigating officer (IO) Harwindar Singh said the accused had been identified as Balwindar Singh of Bangiwal village. Mining inspector Rohit Singh complained to the police that the accused was indulging in stealing sand from area and impounded his tractor-trolley loaded with sand. The IO said a case under the Punjab Mining Act and Section 379of the IPC had been registered against the accused. OC

PO arrested after 3 years

Nakodar: The city police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the last three years. Investigating Officer Rannjit Singh said the accused had been identified as Paramjit Singh, a resident of Sashtari Nagar, Jagraon, and wanted in a case of causing death by negligence. OC

Man arrested

under NDPS Act

Nakodar: The Mehat city police have arrested a man on the charge of selling poppy husk. Investigating officer (IO) Paramjit Singh said 900-gm poppy husk was seized from the possession of the suspect, identified as Surindar Singh, alias Kala, a resident of Gounsuwal village. The IO said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. OC

Man held with 500-gm heroin

Phagwara: The police arrested a drug peddler and seized 500 gm of heroin from his possession on Monday night. The arrested peddler has been identified as Parminder Singh, a resident of SBS Nagar. The peddler was nabbed at a checkpoint, the police said. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Couple injured in road mishap

Phagwara: A married couple sustained serious injuries when the scooter they were riding on rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway on Monday. Both injured, identified as Sunil Kumar and Usha, were admitted to the local Civil Hospital.The police have registered a case.