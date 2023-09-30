Man held for selling liquor

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a man on charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer Jasvir Singh said the suspect, was identified as Harjit, a Singhpur Dona village resident. Fifteen bottles of hooch were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act was registered against the suspect. OC

25-yr-old woman goes missing

Phagwara: A 25-year-old woman, a resident of Sangowal village, is missing for the last 13 days. Gian Singh complained to the police that his daughter left the house on September 16 and did not return home. Investigating officer Satpal said a missing report had been registered in this regard. TNS

Jail inmate dies on way to hospital

Kapurthala: An inmate of Kapurthala Modern Jail reportedly died on Friday under mysterious circumstances. The victim, Kashmir Singh, hailing from Hamira, was undergoing imprisonment under the NDPS Act. The accused reportedly had problem in breathing after which he was taken to the Civil Hospital in Kapurthala. Duty officer Dr Navdeep Kaur said the patient was in a critical condition and referred to the Government Medical College, Amritsar, for treatment. The patient reportedly died while he was being shifted to the Amritsar hospital.

#Nakodar #Phagwara