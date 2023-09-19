Man held for snatching cash, mobile

Phagwara, September 18
The Nakodar city police have arrested a person and booked his accomplice on the charge of snatching cash and mobile phone from a woman.
Investigating officer (IO) Ranjit Singh said the suspect had been identified as Gagandeep, alias Gagi, a resident of Pati Purewal Shankar village, while his accomplice had been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Shankar village.
Jeet Singh, a resident of Sher Pur Tyba village falling under the Dharamkot police station, Moga, complained to the police that while he was going to a clinic in Nakodar on September 16 and his wife Mandeep Kaur was pillion riding, two motorcycle-borne miscreants pushed their bike near Sianni Wal village gate. As a result, they both fell on the road. The suspects snatched his wife’s purse containing Rs 4,700 and a mobile phone.
He said bystanders caught one of the suspects, who revealed his name as Gagi.
The IO said a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect and his accomplice.
Scooter, mobile snatched
Phagwara: Unidentified robbers snatched an Activa scooter bearing registration number PB-08-CW-7337, Rs 7,500 and a mobile phone from two Jalandhar residents - Sunny and his friend Deepak – on Saturday night. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC.
