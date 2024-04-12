Man held for tampering with ATM in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 11

The city police arrested a person for allegedly tampering with ATM and stealing money at a kiosk here.

Divulging details, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said Deepak Sharma, owner of a cash loading machine, yesterday complained that he received a call from a customer who tried to withdraw cash from an ATM around 4:30 pm, but failed to do so.

He stated that Sharma received a similar complaint three days ago. “During inspection of the ATM, the police and the bank team found a plastic sheet on the cash dispenser,” he said.

CP Sharma said during investigation, the police scrutinised the footage of CCTV cameras. In the footage, a person was seen attempting to tamper with the ATM. A case under Sections 380, 420, 454 and 511 of the IPC was registered against an unidentified at the Division No. 5 police station person.

He said during investigation, the police arrested the suspect, identified as Ravi Pal, a resident of Hirapur village, Lambra, Jalandhar. He had a criminal past as two cases were already pending against him.

“Further investigations are on into the case,” he said.

