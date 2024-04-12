Man held for tampering with ATM in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, April 11
The city police arrested a person for allegedly tampering with ATM and stealing money at a kiosk here.
Divulging details, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said Deepak Sharma, owner of a cash loading machine, yesterday complained that he received a call from a customer who tried to withdraw cash from an ATM around 4:30 pm, but failed to do so.
He stated that Sharma received a similar complaint three days ago. “During inspection of the ATM, the police and the bank team found a plastic sheet on the cash dispenser,” he said.
CP Sharma said during investigation, the police scrutinised the footage of CCTV cameras. In the footage, a person was seen attempting to tamper with the ATM. A case under Sections 380, 420, 454 and 511 of the IPC was registered against an unidentified at the Division No. 5 police station person.
He said during investigation, the police arrested the suspect, identified as Ravi Pal, a resident of Hirapur village, Lambra, Jalandhar. He had a criminal past as two cases were already pending against him.
“Further investigations are on into the case,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata
Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were ...
Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP leader Atishi
Says no senior IAS officer being posted in Delhi, bureaucrat...
DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal
His statement came hours after SAD leader Sikandar Singh Mal...
PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine
To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June
In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore
Sikhs form a 6.2 per cent of the total population in Pakista...