Man held on charge of dowry harassment

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 6

The Lohian Khas police have arrested a man in a dowry harassment case.

Investigating Officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the suspect had been identified as Kuljit Singh, a resident of Kotla Bhago village falling under the Nakodar Sadar police station.

Kamaljit Kaur, wife of Kuljit Singh and a resident of Kotla Bhagu village, who is now living at Nahal village falling under the Lohian Khas police station, had filed a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar (Rural), in November 2022 stating that her husband and other members of in-laws’ family were harassing her and demanding more dowry since her marriage.

The Investigating Officer said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 498-A (husband or relative of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspect.

#Kashmir #Nakodar #Phagwara