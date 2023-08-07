Man held on charge of dowry harassment

Phagwara, August 6
The Lohian Khas police have arrested a man in a dowry harassment case.
Investigating Officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the suspect had been identified as Kuljit Singh, a resident of Kotla Bhago village falling under the Nakodar Sadar police station.
Kamaljit Kaur, wife of Kuljit Singh and a resident of Kotla Bhagu village, who is now living at Nahal village falling under the Lohian Khas police station, had filed a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar (Rural), in November 2022 stating that her husband and other members of in-laws’ family were harassing her and demanding more dowry since her marriage.
The Investigating Officer said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 498-A (husband or relative of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspect.
