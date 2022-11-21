Man held over celebratory firing in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, November 20

The police have arrested a man, Balboota Singh — a resident of Sikarpur, Sultanpur Lodhi — under Section 27 of the Arms Act, 1959, and Section 336 of the IPC.

It may be noted that Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate Vishesh Sarangal had doled out an order on November 16, banning the public display of arms and firing at events. The administration had received a complaint against Balboota over celebratory firing at Chak Dona, near Kapurthala.

The District Magistrate has made it clear that the administration will adopt a zero-tolerance policy for unlawful activities such as the misuse of licensed weapons, as celebratory fires caused grave threat to the peoples security.

Kapurthala SSP Navneet Singh Bains said further investigation into the matter is under way.