Man held with 100-gm heroin, drug money in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 7

A drug peddler was arrested with 100 gm of heroin and Rs 1,10,000 in drug money by the Jalandhar rural police here today.

The police said, during a routine patrol near the Bhoot Colony, they spotted a man. On seeing the police, he tried to turn around and head in the opposite direction. But the police managed to nab him. He identified himself as Sunil Kumar, a resident of the Railway Road, Makkhu, in the Ferozepur district.

An amount of Rs 1, 10,000 in drug money and 100 gm of heroin were recovered from him. A case was registered against him under Sections 21 B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Maqsudan police station in Jalandhar on November 6.