Man held with 150 intoxicating tablets in Bilga

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 2

A man was nabbed with 150 intoxicanting tablets by the Bilga police. Phillaur SHO Jagdish Raj said a police party heading to Puadra village from Khokhewal spotted a man with a polybag at Khokhewal bus stand.

Upon seeing the police party, the man threw the bag and tried to flee. He was nabbed, and upon being questioned by the police, he revealed his name as Boota Singh, alias Pepsi, a resident of Bode village in Bilga. The polythene being carried by the man upon being serached was found to have 150 intoxicating tablets.

A case was registered under Sections 22B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against him at the Bilga police station on December 1. The Police said further investigation in the case was on.