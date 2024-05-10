Man held with 190 gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. Investigating Officer (IO) Navdeep Singh said 190 grams of heroin was recovered from the possession of the suspect, identified as Baljit Singh, alias Bita, a resident of Shamsha Bab village. The IO said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect at the Nurmahal police station. A car (bearing registration No. PB-08-ET-0901) in which the suspect was travelling with the contraband was impounded. OC

One held for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating Officer (IO) Rajindar Kumar said 10 bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the suspect, identified as Vishal, a resident of Talwandi Bharo village. A case under the Punjab Excise Act had been registered against suspect. OC

Two steal wheat bags, arrested

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested two persons on the charge of stealing wheat bags from a grain market. Investigating Officer (IO) Puran Singh said the suspect had been identified as Hira Singh of Kania Kaala village and Surinder Pal Singh, alias Pamma, of Nangal Ambian village. Mukhtiar Singh of New Kartar Nagar, Shahkot, complained to the police that the suspects stole 10 bags of wheat (weighing five quintals) from the Sohal Jagir grain market. The IO said a case had been registered against the suspects and six bags of stolen wheat recovered from them. OC

Two bikers snatch woman’s Earrings

Phagwara: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched earrings from a woman. Nirmala, wife of Harbans, a resident of Bahadarpur village, complained to the police that she was coming to Nurmahal with her son on the morning of May 6 when two motorcycle-borne suspects attacked her near Cheema Chowk and snatched her earrings. OC

Youth consumes expired drug, dies

Phagwara: A resident of Uggi village died on Wednesday after consuming medicine that was past its expiry date. Investigating Officer (IO) Rajinder Singh said the deceased had been identified as Kishan Kumar (17). The father of the deceased, Maheshwar, told the police that by mistake, his son consumed a medicine that had reached its expiry date and died. The IO said proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC and the body of the deceased was handed to the family after a post-mortem examination. OC

One arrested on charge of theft

Phagwara: The police on Wednesday arrested one suspect on the charge of committing theft at Dadra General Store on the intervening night of May 6-7 in Model Town. Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the arrested suspect was identified as Vinay Kumar of Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Tibbi). She said two of his accomplices were identified as Ganesh, alias Nepali, and Raju of Gobindpura.

