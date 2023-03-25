Man held with 200 pills

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 24

During a patrol at Chaharke turn in Bhogpur, the Jalandhar police spotted a man on a motorcycle coming from Chaharke Luharan village. On seeing the cops, he panicked and tried to evade them. He also dropped a polybag on the roadside.

The suspect was nabbed by the Adampur police, and his motorcycle was impounded. Upon questioning, he revealed his name as Charanjit Singh, a resident of Arora Mohallain Bhogpur.

The polybag, on being checked, was found to contain 100 intoxicating tablets. Another lot of 100 intoxicating tablets was also recovered from him. A case under Section 22 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Bhogpur police station.