Man held with 200 pills

Jalandhar, March 24
During a patrol at Chaharke turn in Bhogpur, the Jalandhar police spotted a man on a motorcycle coming from Chaharke Luharan village. On seeing the cops, he panicked and tried to evade them. He also dropped a polybag on the roadside.
The suspect was nabbed by the Adampur police, and his motorcycle was impounded. Upon questioning, he revealed his name as Charanjit Singh, a resident of Arora Mohallain Bhogpur.
The polybag, on being checked, was found to contain 100 intoxicating tablets. Another lot of 100 intoxicating tablets was also recovered from him. A case under Section 22 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Bhogpur police station.
